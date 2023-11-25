“It looked very organized” – Joe Rogan talks about the attack on UFC bus during Palestine protest in New York

Episode #2067 of The Joe Rogan Experience features an appearance from a past guest in Dave Smith who, like the UFC color commentator himself, is also a comedian. As is always the case, guests on the podcast discuss a whole host of topics with Rogan, covering both their interests as well as his own.

As he sometimes invites industry experts, he also quizzes his guests on their profession. This time, he and Dave Smith spoke about a topic that they often discuss any time they're on the podcast together: war. In the past, the two discussed the Russo-Ukranian War and the Taliban crisis in Afghanistan.

This time, Joe Rogan and Dave Smith spoke about the ongoing Israel-Palestine armed conflict. During the pair's conversation, Rogan referenced (at 10:42 minutes) a UFC bus attack that took place at a Palestine protest in New York:

"When I was in New York City two weeks ago for the UFC, and there was the Free Palestine march, it's wild, dude. I mean, the f***ing streets were filled with people. It looked very organized, and they attacked a UFC bus, and they slashed the tires of the bus, while Robbie Lawler and Jamahal Hill were on that bus."

Outrage over the Israel-Palestine conflict has reached a boiling point, and many in the MMA world have expressed their thoughts on the humanitarian crisis it has caused in the Gaza Strip. It isn't the first time that Joe Rogan has expressed his thoughts on a war that captured the world's attention.

Back in February, he offered his thoughts on the Russo-Ukranian War, and has been very critical of United States president Joe Biden's handling of the situation.

The other UFC bus attack that Joe Rogan is familiar with

In a twist of fate, the only other UFC bus attack also took place in New York City, when former UFC double champion Conor McGregor and his cronies attacked a bus carrying UFC fighters, including his arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, out of the Barclays Center after UFC 223 Media Day.

Joe Rogan was critical of Conor McGregor's bus attack, and even stated (at 1:00 minutes) on an old JRE episode, that the Irishman could have ended up in jail for his offense:

"Not good though. I mean, he literally might wind up in jail. It's entirely possible that New York's gonna prosecute him. I mean, that was, like, assault. He threw a dolley at a car, people got their eyes cut, their face cut."

While McGrgeor managed to avoid any jail-time, it marked a turning point in the MMA fandom's perception of him.