"It looked staged", "Canelo or you’re washed" - Fans react to Jake Paul teasing major announcement following his win over Mike Tyson

Combat sports fans recently voiced their opinions about Jake Paul's tease about his next fight after his recent victory over Mike Tyson. Despite Paul's endeavor to highlight his next fight, most fans made it clear that they still weren't happy about his victory against Tyson.

Paul maintained a safe distance from his 58-year-old rival for most of the first two rounds of their coveted encounter. Tyson still managed to land a few hard shots. However, Tyson's cardio depleted rapidly with the ongoing rounds.

Paul intensified his attacks in the latter rounds after sensing the fall in Tyson's cardio. He finally won the bout via a unanimous decision with the judges' scorecards reading 80-72, 79-73, and 79-73.

Trending

Paul's recent tweet emphasized the fact that he would announce his next fight soon. It also featured a brag about the official number of fans who watched the Paul vs. Tyson encounter.

"Numbers don’t lie. Announcement coming soon…#PaulTyson"

Expand Tweet

Several fans dissed Paul in the comments section for the lackluster showdown against Tyson. One of them penned:

"It looked staged"

Expand Tweet

Another fan presented a worthy choice as Paul's next rival:

"Canelo or you’re washed"

Others wrote:

"It was over hyped"

"Was it staged?"

"MONEY MAYWEATHER"

Check out a few other reactions:

Fan reactions to Jake Paul's tweet. [Screeshot Courtesy: @jakepaul on X]

Logan Paul didn't like the way the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight played out

The buildup to the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight was pretty chaotic. Tyson also landed a hard slap on Paul's face during the pre-fight face-offs. Paul may have laughed it off, but his brother, the WWE star, Logan Paul, took serious offense at Tyson's ruthless behavior.

Logan was happy with his brother's victory over 'The Baddest Man on the Planet'. But a tweet from @betr showcased that he would've been happier if Jake knocked Tyson out in the fight. He said:

"I wish he [Jake] would have knocked him [Tyson] out for slapping him, but the event is f*cking historical. I'm happy Jake won. I actually think him not obliterating Mike. We got to see the nobility of him still stepping in the ring and Jake got to fight a fu**ing legend... I was a little personally offended that he hit Jake and I thought Jake was going to do more than he did."

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback