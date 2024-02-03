“It looks very encouraging” - Chatri Sityodtong reveals several US states have approved ONE’s MMA Global Ruleset

ONE Championship’s Denver tour in May 2023 was just the beginning.

The promotion has made huge strides in its bid to fully infiltrate the North American market. ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong recently revealed that several states have already approved of the organization’s MMA rule set.

ONE Championship employs the Global Mixed Martial Arts Rule Set, which is different from the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts that other promotions in the United States use.

In an interview with BJPenn.com, Sityodtong expressed his elation over the promotion’s continued notoriety, especially in the United States.

Chatri Sityodtong said:

“We have been getting approval state by state in terms of the Global Rule Set, and it looks very encouraging again, like, many states have already now approved it.”

ONE Championship held its first on-site event in the United States with the groundbreaking ONE Fight Night 10 card that featured MMA legend Demetrious Johnson retaining the ONE flyweight MMA world title against rival Adriano Moraes in the headliner.

In January, the promotion announced two more US cards happening in the later months of 2024.

ONE Fight Night 26 is set for Denver’s Ball Arena, the Denver Nuggets’ home floor, on September 6, while ONE Fight Night 28 goes down in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, the Atlanta Hawks’ home court, on November 8.

Watch Sityodtong's entire interview below:

ONE Championship set for first-ever Qatar show this March

There seems to be no stopping ONE Championship’s quest for undisputed global dominance.

After a highly successful Japanese event in January with ONE 165, the promotion would travel to the Middle East for ONE 166: Qatar.

ONE 166 is the first time the organization holds a live on-site event in Qatar, and Lusail Sports Arena will host to the blockbuster card on March 1. Several world title fights have been announced for the event, and its main event is nothing short of historic.

Two-division world champion Anatoly Malykhin, who holds the ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight MMA world championships, will gun for a third belt when he challenges Reinier de Ridder for the ONE middleweight MMA world title in the headliner.