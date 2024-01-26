“It makes me excited to prove myself” - Superlek says he carries an underdog’s mindset into Tokyo super fight against Takeru 

Thai star and reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 says he doesn’t mind heading into his superfight with Japanese kickboxing icon ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ Takeru Segawa this weekend as the underdog.

In fact, Superlek believes that because he has taken the role of underdog, it has motivated him even more to put on a good show and beat the legend in front of his hometown crowd.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 locks horns with Takeru Segawa in the main event at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru. The ONE flyweight kickboxing world title hands in the balance.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Superlek talked about what is arguably the biggest test of his career.

‘The Kicking Machine’ said:

“When I compete in a big fight or a fight where I'm an underdog. It makes me excited to prove myself. Winning the big fight means everything I've worked for has paid off.”

Superlek and Takeru go to war this weekend. Needless to say, it’s going to be an epic fight.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 admits he’s kept a close eye on Takeru Segawa

Being the champion of the flyweight kickboxing division in ONE Championship, it comes as no surprise that Superlek Kiatmoo9 has kept tabs on Takeru Segawa, ever since he signed with the promotion.

The Thai superstar told ONE Championship in the same interview:

“I've followed him before. At that time there were two very successful kickboxers, Tenshin and Takeru, and I kept following them until one day I saw him [Takeru] appear on ONE Championship. And I found out that he fights in the same division as me. So I started to watch him closely.”