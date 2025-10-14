  • home icon
  • "It makes me tired" - Merab Dvalishvili reveals shocking details about his training regimen in light of UFC 320 win

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Oct 14, 2025 03:45 GMT
Merab Dvalishvili talks about his training regime.
Merab Dvalishvili recently shared details about his training routine that caught Ariel Helwani off guard. He revealed that he does not engage in strength and conditioning training and explained his reasons for this choice.

'The Machine' is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320, where he successfully defended his bantamweight championship. A few days later, Dvalishvili appeared in an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he was asked about his training regimen.

In response, the UFC bantamweight champion said:

"I don't do [strength and conditioning] because it makes me tired. I do my own when I have time. Sometimes I train in morning practice every day, but as a second practice, I live optionally, you know, depends how I feel. Most of the time, I go to jiu-jitsu as a second training and sometimes I work like private with my coach John Wood and like maybe some other guys, like Kody Steele."
Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below (20:56):

Merab Dvalishvili envisions a "finish" on Petr Yan at UFC 323

Amid the ongoing interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Merab Dvalishvili's upcoming fight was announced. He is set to headline UFC 323 on Dec. 6, where he will defend the bantamweight championship against Petr Yan.

In the aforementioned interview, 'The Machine' expressed his thoughts on how he envisions finishing Yan this time.

"Oh, a finish would be nice against him. That would be amazing... I'm fine with him. As a fighter, I give him so much respect, and as also family man... Hopefully, he's a better person now... But it's going to be a good fight. He's a former champion. He has a lot of wins in the UFC, and it's going to be [a] fun fight." [53:50 seconds into the interview]

The upcoming clash between Dvalishvili and Yan is a rematch. Their previous encounter took place in March 2023, where the Georgian fighter secured a unanimous decision victory over Yan.

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
