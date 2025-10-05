UFC 320: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira: Full results

UFC 320 just wrapped up. The tenth pay-per-view card of the year took place on Oct. 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event featured 14 fights across eight weight classes. This article summarizes the fights and explores the UFC 320 full results.In the main event, Alex Pereira challenged Magomed Ankalaev for the light heavyweight belt in a title rematch. In their first encounter at UFC 313 earlier this year, Ankalaev put on an impressive performance and dethroned Pereira via unanimous decision.Pereira immediately charged at Ankalaev and displayed his striking prowess before wrapping the fight with devastating elbows, which forced referee Herb Dean to intervene and end the bout in the opening round.Check out the post below:In the co-main event, Merab Dvalishvili made his third bantamweight title defense against Cory Sandhagen. The American displayed excellent takedown defense and was able to keep Dvalishvili at bay in the first round. However, the reigning champion bounced back in the second and demonstrated his power by nearly winning by knockout. For the next fifteen minutes, the Georgian remained persistent and won by unanimous decision.No. 2-ranked light heavyweight Jiri Prochazka took on Khalil Rountree Jr. on the main card. Throughout the two rounds, Rountree Jr. showed off his striking ability and hit Prochazka with several spectacular blows. However, the former 205-pound champion recovered and landed significant shots before knocking out Rountree Jr. with a powerful right-left combination in the third round.Youssef Zalal extended his win streak to eight fights by submitting veteran fighter Josh Emmett with an armbar at the 1:38 mark of the opening round.Joe Pyfer kicked off the main card with a middleweight bout against Abus Magomedov. The American submitted Magomedov with a rear-naked choke in the second round to win his third consecutive fight in the octagon.UFC Perth: Preliminary card resultsIn the final fight of the preliminary card, Ateba Gautier faced Treston Vines in a middleweight bout, securing a knockout victory at the 1:41 mark of the first round. Notably, he has now won eight straight fights, all of which were knockouts.Daniel Santos took on Joo Sang Yoo in a 153-pound catchweight bout and secured a second-round knockout win.Former Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix suffered a split decision loss against debutant Jakub Wiklacz. Mix is now 0-2 in the UFC.Middleweight fighter Edmen Shahbazyan won his third fight of the year by securing a quick first-round knockout win over Andre Muniz.In the early prelims headlining bout, Punahele Soriano defeated Nikolay Veretennikov via unanimous decision.Yana Santos faced Macy Chiasson in a women's bantamweight bout and secured a unanimous decision victory.Farid Basharat improved his undefeated professional record to 14 fights by defeating Chris Gutierrez via unanimous decision in a bantamweight matchup.Raminz Brahimaj submitted former Bellator fighter Austin Vanderford with a guillotine choke in the second round.In the first fight of the night, Veronica Hardy took on Brogan Walker in a women's flyweight bout and won via unanimous decision.Check out the UFC 320 full results below:Main cardMain event: Light heavyweight - Alex Pereira def. Magomed Ankalaev by TKO (R1, 1:20)Co-main event: Bantamweight - Merab Dvalishvili def. Cory Sandhagen by unanimous decision (49-45 X2, 49-46)Light heavyweight - Jiri Prochazka def. Khalil Rountree Jr. by KO (R3, 3:04)Featherweight - Youssef Zalal def. Josh Emmett by submission (R1, 1:38)Middleweight - Joe Pyfer def. Abus Magomedov by submission (R2, 1:44)Preliminary cardMiddleweight - Ateba Gautier def. Treston Vines by TKO (R1, 1:41)Catchweight - Daniel Santos def. Joo Sang Yoo by TKO (R2, 0:21)Bantamweight - Jakub Wiklacz def. Patchy Mix by split decision (29-28 X2)Middleweight - Edmen Shahbazyan def. Andre Muniz by TKO (R1, 4:58)Early PrelimsWelterweight - Punahele Soriano def. Nikolay Veretennikov by unanimous decision (30-27 X3)Women's bantamweight - Yana Santos def. Macy Chiasson by unanimous decision (29-28 X3)Bantamweight - Farid Basharat def. Chris Gutierrez by unanimous decision (29-28 X3)Welterweight - Raminz Brahimaj def. Austin Vanderford by by submission (R2, 2:24)Women's flyweight - Veronica Hardy def. Brogan Walker by unanimous decision (30-27 X3)