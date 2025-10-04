UFC 320: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira: Live round-by-round updates

The UFC 320 headliner features a high-stakes rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira, with the light heavyweight championship once again up for grabs. Their first meeting earlier this year ended in a clear victory for Ankalaev, who frustrated Pereira with measured pressure, sharp striking, and constant disruption of the Brazilian’s rhythm.
That performance validated Ankalaev’s steady climb to the top, extending an unbeaten run that stretches back to his promotional debut setback against Paul Craig in March 2018. Pereira enters this second encounter determined to reclaim momentum.
Known for his devastating knockout power, he showed flashes of danger in the opening round of their first fight but faded as Ankalaev maintained control. Adjustments will be crucial if he is to reclaim the belt, with greater volume and sustained aggression throughout the fight.
For Ankalaev, the challenge is to repeat the formula while avoiding the kind of exchanges where Pereira thrives. Don’t miss a moment of UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Oct. 4, 2025. Prelims start at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT.
