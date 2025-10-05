  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "What a move" - Fans react as Joe Pyfer earns comeback win over Abus Magomedov at UFC 320

"What a move" - Fans react as Joe Pyfer earns comeback win over Abus Magomedov at UFC 320

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Oct 05, 2025 03:12 GMT
Fans react to Joe Pyfer
Fans react to Joe Pyfer's (right) win against Abus Magomedov (left). [Image courtesy: Getty]

Joe Pyfer's spectacular victory against Abus Magomedov at UFC 320 caught the attention of MMA fans all around the world, with many praising him for his performance.

Ad

Pyfer took on Magomedov in a middleweight bout in the opening fight of the main card of UFC 320, which is currently taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The American fighter was on a five-fight win streak before losing to Jack Hermansson at UFC Vegas 86 last year. However, he bounced back and won two consecutive fights, the most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 316 in June.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, Magomedov entered the contest with a three-fight win streak. In his most recent octagon outing at UFC Kansas City, the 35-year-old secured a unanimous decision victory over Michel Pereira.

In the opening round, Magomedov quickly took the fight to the ground and attempted to harm Pyfer with punches from the top position before 'Bodybagz' got up and pressed him against the cage, landing a right hand.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

However, the second round saw Pyfer display his dominance as he stunned Magomedov with another right hand and dropped him to the canvas with a follow up punch. The 29-year-old then got Magomedov's back and submitted him with a tight rear-naked choke at the 1:44 mark.

Ad

Check out the post below:

Ad

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''What a move''

Another stated:

''Ok, Joe. Impressive performance. He finally fought with urgency.''

Other fans wrote:

''Bro he's even making excuses during a win but at least he got the win''
''Why did he tap like chicken brazza? I thought real men from mountains don't tap''
Ad

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]

Pyfer will now aim to extend his win streak and get on the UFC's 185-pound rankings.

About the author
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Twitter icon

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications