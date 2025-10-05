"What a move" - Fans react as Joe Pyfer earns comeback win over Abus Magomedov at UFC 320

Joe Pyfer's spectacular victory against Abus Magomedov at UFC 320 caught the attention of MMA fans all around the world, with many praising him for his performance.Pyfer took on Magomedov in a middleweight bout in the opening fight of the main card of UFC 320, which is currently taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The American fighter was on a five-fight win streak before losing to Jack Hermansson at UFC Vegas 86 last year. However, he bounced back and won two consecutive fights, the most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 316 in June.Meanwhile, Magomedov entered the contest with a three-fight win streak. In his most recent octagon outing at UFC Kansas City, the 35-year-old secured a unanimous decision victory over Michel Pereira.In the opening round, Magomedov quickly took the fight to the ground and attempted to harm Pyfer with punches from the top position before 'Bodybagz' got up and pressed him against the cage, landing a right hand.However, the second round saw Pyfer display his dominance as he stunned Magomedov with another right hand and dropped him to the canvas with a follow up punch. The 29-year-old then got Magomedov's back and submitted him with a tight rear-naked choke at the 1:44 mark.Check out the post below:Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.One fan wrote:''What a move''Another stated:''Ok, Joe. Impressive performance. He finally fought with urgency.''Other fans wrote:''Bro he's even making excuses during a win but at least he got the win''''Why did he tap like chicken brazza? I thought real men from mountains don't tap''Check out more reactions below:Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]Pyfer will now aim to extend his win streak and get on the UFC's 185-pound rankings.