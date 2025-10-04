UFC 320: Abus Magomedov vs. Joe Pyfer: Live round-by-round updates

In the opening fight of the main card, Abus Magomedov meets Joe Pyfer in a middleweight bout with ranking implications.
Magomedov has built momentum with a string of victories, including a recent win against Michel Pereira in April. His ability to adapt to different styles and grind out results has put him on the cusp of a breakthrough in the division, and a strong performance here could propel him further.
Pyfer, by contrast, carries the aura of a rising star. Bursting onto the UFC scene through Dana White’s Contender Series, he has since shown consistency and power. He has earned wins over established names and proven he belongs under the bright lights. His combination of boxing and durability has quickly made him a fan favorite, and this fight is his chance to solidify that reputation on pay-per-view.
Don’t miss a moment of UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Oct. 4, 2025. Prelims start at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT.
