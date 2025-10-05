  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Youssef Zalal breezes past Josh Emmett with Round 1 submission, fans react: "Damn, my eyes couldn’t catch up"

Youssef Zalal breezes past Josh Emmett with Round 1 submission, fans react: "Damn, my eyes couldn’t catch up"

By Subham
Modified Oct 05, 2025 03:52 GMT
MMA fans react to Youssef Zalal
MMA fans react to Youssef Zalal's flawless performance at UFC 320. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Earlier today at UFC 320, Youssef Zalal submitted Josh Emmett in Round 1. Zalal's slick submission victory has sparked reactions from fans. 'The Moroccan Devil,' who had previously won three of his last four UFC fights by submission, had a similar approach against 'CC0' at UFC 320.

Ad

Early in the fight, after securing a takedown and then taking Emmett's back, Zalal tried to trap Emmett in an arm triangle, and then swiftly transitioned to an armbar in the second minute of Round 1, forcing Emmett to give the verbal tap.

Check out Youssef Zalal submitting Josh Emmett in Round 1 of their featherweight clash at UFC 320 below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The slick and technical submission victory sparked reactions from fans. A user wrote:

"Damn, my eyes couldn't catch up"

Another commented:

"I expected Zalal to win, but not like that wow, so impressive!

A few others wrote:

"Amazing performance 👏 great way to deal with Emmett's power"
"Nice introduction, I've not got my eyes on him. Great win."
"Zalal looked quality!"
Ad
"Beautiful Classic armbar submission... 💯🥊"
"Bro had him yelling "TAP TAP" so loud, they heard it all the way at #Casablanca!!!"
"Out of all fighters to verbally tap 2 mins into a fight, Josh Emmett would be near the end of that list. It's time for Big Dog to hang them up"

Check out a few more fan reactions below:

Ad
Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]
Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]

Zalal, who is now unbeaten in his last five UFC fights after returning to the promotion in 2024, now has his crosshairs on No. 4-ranked featherweight contender Lerone Murphy.

'The Moroccan Devil' mentioned in his post-fight octagon interview, emphasizing how No. 2-ranked featherweight contender Diego Lopes deserves a right shot once more, while he wants to fight Murphy. Zalal also assured fans that nothing could stop him from becoming a UFC champion in the near future.

About the author
Subham

Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications