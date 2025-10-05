Youssef Zalal breezes past Josh Emmett with Round 1 submission, fans react: "Damn, my eyes couldn’t catch up"

Earlier today at UFC 320, Youssef Zalal submitted Josh Emmett in Round 1. Zalal's slick submission victory has sparked reactions from fans. 'The Moroccan Devil,' who had previously won three of his last four UFC fights by submission, had a similar approach against 'CC0' at UFC 320.Early in the fight, after securing a takedown and then taking Emmett's back, Zalal tried to trap Emmett in an arm triangle, and then swiftly transitioned to an armbar in the second minute of Round 1, forcing Emmett to give the verbal tap.Check out Youssef Zalal submitting Josh Emmett in Round 1 of their featherweight clash at UFC 320 below:The slick and technical submission victory sparked reactions from fans. A user wrote:&quot;Damn, my eyes couldn't catch up&quot;Another commented:&quot;I expected Zalal to win, but not like that wow, so impressive!A few others wrote:&quot;Amazing performance 👏 great way to deal with Emmett's power&quot;&quot;Nice introduction, I've not got my eyes on him. Great win.&quot;&quot;Zalal looked quality!&quot;&quot;Beautiful Classic armbar submission... 💯🥊&quot;&quot;Bro had him yelling &quot;TAP TAP&quot; so loud, they heard it all the way at #Casablanca!!!&quot;&quot;Out of all fighters to verbally tap 2 mins into a fight, Josh Emmett would be near the end of that list. It's time for Big Dog to hang them up&quot;Check out a few more fan reactions below:Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]Zalal, who is now unbeaten in his last five UFC fights after returning to the promotion in 2024, now has his crosshairs on No. 4-ranked featherweight contender Lerone Murphy.'The Moroccan Devil' mentioned in his post-fight octagon interview, emphasizing how No. 2-ranked featherweight contender Diego Lopes deserves a right shot once more, while he wants to fight Murphy. Zalal also assured fans that nothing could stop him from becoming a UFC champion in the near future.