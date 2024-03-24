"Not sure why they cut him" - Fighters and fans react as Youssef Zalal impresses in UFC return becoming first-ever to submit Billy Quarantillo

Youssef Zalal added his name to the list of fighters who returned to the UFC with a bang after being cut.

Zalal previously competed in the UFC from 2020 to 2022. He started the promotional journey with three straight victories but could not maintain the streak. After going 0-3-1 in his next four fights, the UFC parted ways with the Moroccan fighter.

However, Zalal amassed three dominant wins (2 KO, 1 SUB) in the Sparta Combat League in the following years and re-signed with the UFC. The 27-year-old made his comeback at UFC Vegas 89 against veteran fighter Billy Quarantillo.

Barring a few exchanges, Zalal was in control of the fight for as long as it lasted and won Round 1 on all three judges' scorecards with a superior display of grappling and striking. An overwhelmed Quarantillo gave up his back in Round 2 as 'The Moroccan Devil' rained down hammer fists and punches from the top position.

Zalal capitalized on the opportunity and sank in a rear-naked choke after locking a body triangle. Quarantillo tapped out and the returning fighter earned a statement win in his comeback fight.

Fellow MMA fighters and fans were impressed with Zalal's dominant outing and shared their thoughts on X.

Fighter reactions to Zalal's win

Catch more reactions below:

Fan reactions to Zalal's win

Quarantillo handled the loss with sportsmanship and a positive attitude, congratulating Zalal in the process:

"Not my night, no excuses. Gonna take some time off and do some soul-searching. congratulations to my opponent."

Fighters making it big in their second tenure with the UFC is not a new phenomenon. Some of the best fighters in UFC history reached the peak of their careers after being cut and re-signed with the promotion.

Former two-time UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno was cut from the UFC roster after losing to Sergio Pettis and Alexandre Pantoja. He went on to earn the contract again and became a champion.

Former champions Robbie Lawler and Fabricio Werdum are great examples of fighters who became champions in their second UFC tenure. It will be interesting to see how far Zalal goes after scoring an astonishing victory to kick off his second innings with the UFC.