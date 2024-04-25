"It doesn't matter" - Nong-O wants the champion, whether it will be Superlek or Jonathan Haggerty

Nong-O Hama is willing to throw his name into the world title mix, regardless of who comes out on top in the all-champion showdown between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Jonathan Haggerty.

Haggerty puts his two-sport world championship status at stake against the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion at ONE 168: Denver on September 6. On the line inside the Ball Arena, will be the former's bantamweight Muay Thai crown.

To the 37-year-old, either permutation won't be any source of concern, whether or not he gets his chance to seek redemption against 'The General' or locks in an all-Thai showdown with 'The Kicking Machine.'

Speaking to Sportsmanor MMA, Nong-O said:

"It doesn't matter who the owner of the belt would be or, if, in a few months, it changes hands. I don't mind. My ultimate goal is to get that belt back from anyone."

Watch the full interview here:

The No.2-ranked contender hasn't wasted time creating a route back to the world title.

He managed to put his two-match losing streak to Haggerty and Nico Carrillo to bed in some fashion against Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai at ONE Friday Fights 58 earlier this month. In case there were any doubts, it was a performance that reminded the world that he wasn't going anywhere anytime soon.

As such, whatever the future holds for the living legend, you can be sure he will back up his talk with more striking displays as long as it draws him closer to the coveted 26-pound gold.

Nong-O has what it takes to beat Haggerty or Superlek

When you throw power, fight IQ, precision, and determination, there are not many names other than Nong-O in the bantamweight Muay Thai division.

The Muay Thai specialist ruled over the division for years, outclassing anyone who stood across him in world title matchups. His defeats to Haggerty and Carrillo may have showcased that there are flaws to his game, but like any fighter's journey, losses are part of the game.

More importantly, it's how one bounces back from tough setbacks. And that he just did inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on April 5.

