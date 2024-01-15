"It don't matter" - Sean Strickland shares unique take on the experience of being a UFC champion

Sean Strickland does not seem to give much importance to holding a UFC championship belt.

UFC on TNT Sports uploaded a video of an interaction between the middleweight champion and journalist Caroline Pearce. In the clip, Strickland was asked about his experience as a UFC champion.

'Tarzan' shared that the excitement was momentary and the achievement would not matter in the long run. Strickland added that he's more focused on putting large sums of money into his bank account:

"I mean, it's cool for like, the first hour. But at the end of the day guys, it don't matter. You know, when I'm retired in five, six years, it don't matter. I just want a big f**king bank account."

In his last outing, Strickland locked horns against Israel Adesanya for the middleweight championship at UFC 293. The event took place in September 2023 and was held at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

The 32-year-old rose to the occasion that night and outclassed 'The Last Stylebender' for the majority of the 25-minute fight. The headliner went to the judges's scorecards and Strickland was declared the winner via unanimous decision.

Sean O'Malley gives his prediction for Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis

Sean Strickland will have his first title defense against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297, the first UFC pay-per-view event of 2024 this weekend. The bout will take place on Jan. 20 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley has now weighed in on the upcoming title clash. In a recent episode of the BroMalleyShow, 'Sugar' shared his thoughts on the fight.

O'Malley argued that if the middleweight champion managed to perform the same way he did against Israel Adesanya, Strickland could get his hand raised at the end of the fight:

"If Sean Strickland shows up like he did against Izzy, I think he beats DDP... I mean, he seemed very calm against Izzy... Five fives against Strickland is a nightmare... I don't know... I just have a feeling that Strickland gets the job done."

Catch Sean O'Malley's comments on Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis below (8:40):