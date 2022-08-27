"It is about me, my career and respect for the belt I have hanging in my living room" - Rafael dos Anjos responds to fellow lightweight contender accusing the Brazilian of "turning down" fight against him

Rafael Dos Anjos was recently forced to shut down Arman Tsarukyan after the Armenian accused the Brazilian of turning down his fight proposal. This came after he ended his pursuit for the title and turned his focus to fighters that motivated him.

The European prospect came up short last time out, suffering his first loss since his UFC debut brawl against Islam Makhachev. The 25-year-old is one of many lightweight prospects battling to rise up the rankings. Despite his young age, he finds himself sitting alongside the top 10 ranked 155lbers in the promotion.

Responding to Arman Tsarukyan's callout on social media, Rafael Dos Anjos wished well upon the rising star's career. However, he confirmed he would not be entertaining a possible matchup between the two.

"I was never offered that fight. Sorry kid, but this tweet is not about you. It is about me, my career, and respect for the belt I have hanging in my living room. Have a great career!!!"

Rafael dos Anjos @RdosAnjosMMA Arman Tsarukyan UFC @ArmanUfc twitter.com/RdosAnjosMMA/s… Since RDA turned down the fight with me, I expect to take his place in the rankings on next week update. If you don’t want to defend your ranking you should give up your spot. I can lead by example by defending my spot against @JalinTurner Since RDA turned down the fight with me, I expect to take his place in the rankings on next week update. If you don’t want to defend your ranking you should give up your spot. I can lead by example by defending my spot against @JalinTurner twitter.com/RdosAnjosMMA/s… I was never offered that fight. Sorry kid, but this tweet is not about you. It is about me, my career and respect for the belt I have hanging in my living room. Have a great career!!! twitter.com/armanufc/statu… I was never offered that fight. Sorry kid, but this tweet is not about you. It is about me, my career and respect for the belt I have hanging in my living room. Have a great career!!! twitter.com/armanufc/statu…

Tsarukyan is desperate to improve his standing within the weightclass, urging the former 155lb champion to give up his spot. Ideally, the American Top Team standout would want to welcome Jalin Turner to the octagon next.

RDA is currently ranked #8 in the lightweight division and has made it clear that he wants to fight veterans like himself for a change. He had an impressive two-fight win-streak over Paul Felder and Renato Moicano.

However, the 37-year-old was on the wrong end of a vicious knockout in the fifth round of his clash against Rafael Fiziev.

What is a realistic next fight for Rafael Dos Anjos?

In a prior post on Twitter, Dos Anjos singled out Jim Miller, Jorge Masvidal, Clay Guida, and Tony Ferguson for his potential next octagon appearance. Are they realistic options for him right now?

'El Cucuy' has already endured a five-round war with the Brazil-native back in 2016. Although many fans would love to see the pair run it back, the Mexican-American has a fight booked for later this year. Guida also has a bout scheduled and will face Scott Holtzman on December 3.

Jorge Masvidal is another unrealistic option. He currently has his eyes set on a clash against newly crowned welterweight champion Leon Edwards or other fighters within his division.

The most realistic choice and arguably the best of the lot would be a veteran showdown between Rafael Dos Anjos and the on-form Jim Miller. The American fighter has come away victorious in each of his last three times in the octagon.

Rafael dos Anjos @RdosAnjosMMA I had my last title run…and now it is time to fight people that motivates me to wake up and train. I have almost eight hours of octagon time…get me a veteran for a change!I would love to fight guys like Jim Miller, Jorge Masvidal or get my rematch with Tony Fergunson or Guida. I had my last title run…and now it is time to fight people that motivates me to wake up and train. I have almost eight hours of octagon time…get me a veteran for a change!I would love to fight guys like Jim Miller, Jorge Masvidal or get my rematch with Tony Fergunson or Guida.

