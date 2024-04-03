"It means everything to me" - Marat Grigorian eager to become king of 'the best kickboxing division' in the world

Second-ranked ONE Championship featherweight kickboxing contender Marat Grigorian of Armenia believes it's his time to shine under the bright lights of the world's largest martial arts organization.

The 32-year-old striking veteran is ready to seize the moment and perhaps capture the ONE Championship gold that he believes has eluded him since joining the promotion in 2020.

Grigorian is set to face former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and longtime rival Superbon Singha Mawynn of Thailand. The two trade leather in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 5th.

The winner will be crowned the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Speaking to Sportsmanor in a recent interview, Grigorian says he wants to be champion to prove he is the best in the world once and for all.

The Hemmers Gym representative stated:

"This division is really one of the best [kickboxing] divisions of the world. I just want to be the champion of ONE Championship. It means everything to me."

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II live via global pay-per-view on watch.ONEFC.com.

Marat Grigorian prioritized his mental health in preparation for Superbon rematch: "Mindset is more important"

Although you can bet Marat Grigorian will be heading into his third and perhaps final showdown with Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Friday Fights 58 in the best shape possible, the 32-year-old said that won't be the most important factor in the fight.

It's his mental readiness that will drive him to victory.

Grigorian told Sportsmanor:

"My body is ready. But [the only thing left] is to prepare for the mind, you know, in your head. On this level, it's very important to get ready in your mind and your body. My body is very strong, but I just need to be focused [in] my mindset, because mindset is more important on this level."

