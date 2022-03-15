"It means everything" - Stamp Fairtex on her ONE X title shot

Coming into her title shot against Angela Lee, Stamp Fairtex is not struggling to find motivation. The 2021 Atmweight Grand Prix Champion and former ONE Muay Thai and kickboxing champion will face defending MMA champion Lee at ONE X.

Ahead of this matchup, the Thai-born fighter sat down with SCMP MMA on what this fight means. Through a translator, she said:

"It means a lot to me, it means everything for me, for my life, for my career... If I can hold the three champion belts with me, that means like nobody in the world can [take] it, it's just me."

Fairtex also discussed how Angela Lee was her former idol, a fighter she looked up to, and how she now faces her with ONE gold on the line.

"Of course, she's always my number one. She’s always my idol since I first started training MMA… Since then until now she’s always [been] my idol. And then I'm going to compete with her it's just it's just a dream."

At ONE X on March 26, Fairtex will face long-time champion Angela Lee for the ONE Championship Atomweight title.

The Stamp Dance Will Return at ONE X

Since making her debut in ONE Championship, Fairtex has always carried a love for dancing with her.

During her recent interview with SCMP MMA the Thai-born fighter ensured fans that the famous dance will return on March 26 at ONE X. Through a translator, she said:

"Yes of course! … I was born in One Championship with the Stamp dance… Definitely, yes. One of the biggest fights in my career, I will have a Stamp dance for sure. But as of now I have no idea what song I would pick because I want this moment to be remarkable for everyone around the world."

Fairtex began martial arts as a striker. She won championship titles in ONE Championship in the Muay Thai and Kickboxing divisions before she was even 23 years old. In 2021 she switched to MMA and won the ONE Women's Atomweight Grand Prix with a submission armbar in the final.

She will now face long-time Atomweight champion, Angela Lee, at ONE X on March 26.

