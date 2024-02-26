“It means the world” - MMA legend Jon Jones honored to link up with Thai superstar Superbon during Bangkok trip

MMA legend and reigning heavyweight champion Jon Jones recently had the opportunity to link up with one of the biggest names in all of ONE Championship, Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Before heading to Saudi Arabia for an event, ‘Bones’ stopped off in Thailand where he met the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

“I had an awesome time,” Jones said in a video on his Instagram stories while showing off a pair of Superbon’s signed fight shorts. “Now I have a red eye to Saudi Arabia, but I’ll just say, if you know, you know. Superbon, I really appreciate you coming out and showing me support. It means the world."

After surrendering his ONE world title to Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6 last year, Superbon has been itching for an opportunity to reclaim 26 pounds of gold. On April 5, it looks like he’ll have the opportunity to do just that.

Superbon runs it back with Marat Grigorian for interim title

As revealed by ONE Championship on Instagram, ONE Friday Fights 58 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium will feature a rematch between Superbon and three-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian. The winner will leave the Mecca of Muay Thai with the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing crown.

They first met each other at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X in March 2022, with Superbon walking away the victor via unanimous decision. Since then, Grigorian has won two of his last three, besting Tayfun Ozcan and Thai icon Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and watch.onefc.com around the world on April 5.