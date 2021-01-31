"It might be a work of art. Maybe even genius" - Kelvin Gastelum reviews Marvel's WandaVision

UFC middleweight Kelvin Gastelum has hailed Marvel's WandaVision mini-series as a 'work of art' and 'maybe even genius'.

Gastelum took to Twitter to state that he recently started watching the ive action miniseries. Reviewing the series, Kelvin Gastelum said that although he found it a little weird initially, he later realized that it was actually a work of art.

I watched the new #WandaVision series today. All 4 episodes that’ve came out so far. It started out kinda weird but might be a work of art. Maybe even genius.

The WandaVision series has been created by Jac Schaeffer and is available on the streaming service Disney+. The series is based on the Marvel Comics characters Wanda Maximoff, also known as Scarlet Witch, and Vision. It is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the timeline is set after the events of the popular 2019 film, Avengers: Endgame.

WandaVision is the first series in Phase Four of the MCU and was widely lauded by critics for its tribute to yesteryear sitcoms, tonal shifts, and the brilliant performances by the protagonists, Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.

Kelvin Gastelum looks to bounce back from a poor run of form

Kelvin Gastelum is set to take on fellow middleweight Ian Heinisch at the upcoming UFC 258 pay-per-view on February 14, which is headlined by a welterweight title clash between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns. UFC 258 is set to take place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The former UFC interim title challenger is 16-6 in his professional career and is looking to bounce back from a disappointing three-fight losing skid inside the octagon.

The string of losses started with Kelvin Gastelum's narrow unanimous decision loss to Israel Adesanya in a fight for the interim middleweight title at UFC 236. He then went on to succumb to another decision loss against Darren Till and got submitted in his most recent fight against Jack Hermansson in July last year.

The fight against Heinisch is the perfect opportunity for Kelvin Gastelum to turn things around. Heinisch is 3-2 inside the octagon but picked up a big knockout victory against Gerald Meerschaert in his last fight back in June 2020. However, Gastelum is clearly the more experienced fighter and will have the edge heading into the fight.