“It was mission complete” – Jonathan Haggerty says KO win over Andrade was executed to perfection

Jonathan Haggerty sensed that he would put Fabricio Andrade to sleep as soon as he was slotted in to face the Brazilian athlete for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16.

The 26-year-old from London headed into this world title clash fresh off a sensational first-round KO over Muay Thai icon Nong-O Hama to claim the bantamweight Muay Thai world title in April.

With another opportunity to add the coveted 26-pound strap to his possession, ‘The General’ did not cut any corners in his preparation for Andrade earlier this month.

He was as dominant as he was in his last appearance inside the circle, and by the second round of their contest, his hard work paid off as he flattened ‘Wonder Boy’ on the canvas just before the two-minute mark.

Looking back at his historic win, Jonathan Haggerty sensed some accomplishment after several doubters and naysayers had plenty to say about his past performances.

He told Sports Illustrated:

“Then the ref waved it off, and I felt like it was mission complete. It’s exactly what I said was going to happen.”

Jonathan Haggerty’s job is not done just yet, though.

Being at the top of two divisions means that the Englishman only has a bigger target on his back now. However, he is more than happy to resume his journey in kickboxing or Muay Thai.

If neither pans out, ‘The General’ will be keen to take his achievements on the global stage of ONE Championship a step further – to become a three-sport world champion.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can relive his epic win at ONE Fight Night 16 via replay for free.