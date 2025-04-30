“It must be the best feeling in my life” - Kongthoranee envisions what it would be like to become a ONE world champion

ONE Championship Muay Thai star and third-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai of Thailand has gold on his mind.

The 28-year-old is coming to a pivotal junction in his career, and if he can get past Thai legend and former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama this weekend, he could be next in line to challenge for the vacant flyweight Muay Thai gold.

That being said, Kongthoranee can almost feel the belt wrapped around his waist.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Kongthoranee envisioned what it would be like to be ONE world champion. He said:

"It must be the best feeling in my life. Because my journey in this career is very tiring. And being a champion will make my family much happier."

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai locks horns with Nong-O Hama in the main event at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, May 2.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai raves about training camp for Nong-O rematch: "I feel like I am more confident"

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai shifted his training camp to PK Saenchai Muay Thai gym for his upcoming rematch with former bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video this weekend, and he can't stop beaming.

He told Sportskeeda MMA:

"There are people who kind of take care of you, making sure that you train right, and making sure that you eat right, something like that. So I feel like I am more confident [now] than the last fight."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Kongthoranee Sor Sommai's next fight.

