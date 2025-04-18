“It was nice” - Tye Ruotolo says he’s embraced being a cornerman for Kade in his MMA matches

Reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo was out for months due to injury. But during this time, the 22-year-old enjoyed playing the role of coach to his twin brother Kade, who had transitioned to mixed martial arts.
Ruotolo cornered his twin brother, the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, and had a blast while doing it.
Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, the Atos Jiu-jitsu representative spoke about the experience of being in Kade's corner.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
The 22-year-old told the world's largest martial arts organization:
"Also, it was nice just being able to be in the coach’s chair and not have to worry about competing."
Tye Ruotolo is ready to face grappling ace Dante Leon with his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title on the line in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 31, set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 2.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Tye Ruotolo reveals excruciating recovery process went day by day: "I just made sure that I was doing what I could"
For Tye Ruotolo, it was tough sitting on the sidelines, recovering from an injury that prevented you from doing what you love.
To cope, the 22-year-old says he adopted a day-to-day mentality, just making the most out of every situation while his body got better.
He told ONE:
"What you can control is the day to day. So I just made sure that I was doing what I could every day for myself, just checking in. And it’s important to have those mental checkups on yourself even every day."
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Tye Ruotolo's next fight.