Stipe Miocic reveals his mindset heading into a potential UFC heavyweight title fight after losing to Francis Ngannou

Stipe Miocic has claimed that his mindset is almost similar to what it was after losing to Daniel Cormier at UFC 226. On the back of a loss to Francis Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion gave credit to the newly crowned champion for his title-winning performance.

However, during his interview with Submission Radio, Stipe Miocic also added that he is coming back for the title and is going to take what he thinks belongs to him. Miocic has said that his goal is to come back stronger and better and be more prepared to win the UFC heavyweight title once again:

"Oh a 100%, there's no question. You know, it was his night, I'm not gonna take that away from him. He didn't get lucky, it is what it is. Congrats to him, he won the title but I'm coming back here, it's mine. I know what I did wrong. Come back stronger and better, more prepared and take back what's mine."

Stipe Miocic might've lost the UFC heavyweight title to Francis Ngannou but he is no stranger to regaining the championship back from his rivals. At UFC 241, Miocic defeated Cormier in a rematch to become a two-time UFC heavyweight champion.

Miocic added that he is taking the last fight as a learning experience and will be moving forward knowing the mistakes he has made and will try to avoid them:

"Every fight is different but you definitely can, you just weather the storm and do your thing and not worry about anything else. You know what you did the last time wrong, you know the mistakes you made, and make sure you don't do it again," Miocic said.

Stipe Miocic could fight for the UFC heavyweight title once again

Despite nothing being confirmed, as of yet, there is a possibility of Stipe Miocic fighting for the title once again in the near future. Miocic could face the winner of the rumored Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis rematch.

There were also talks of Stipe Miocic potentially fighting Jon Jones next. However, by the looks of it, a fight between the former heavyweight champion and 'Bones' is unlikely to occur.

In a series of deleted tweets, Jones has claimed that he isn't going to fight Miocic. Hence, it is quite unlikely for the two former champions to face each other in the near future.