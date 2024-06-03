“It plays to my advantage” - Johan Ghazali says Muay Thai in 4-ounce gloves boosts his ridiculous punching power

Malaysian teenage sensation 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali believes in his punching power and is confident he can get his next opponent out of the ring early. In fact, since joining ONE Championship, Ghazali says fighting in 4-ounce gloves in Muay Thai has only accentuated his knockout potential.

The 17-year-old rising star is a perfect 5-0 in ONE Championship, with four scintillating knockout finishes to his name. Ghazali hopes to continue this streak in his next fight.

Speaking to 4oz to Freedom in a recent interview, Ghazali talked about his power and how it's a problem for his opponents.

'Jojo' stated:

"It plays to my advantage. I’m a power puncher so I used it to my advantage. Of course, when I first started fighting in four-ounce gloves I kept breaking my hand because I was punching people’s heads too hard. Now, when I got the experience, I know when to punch, how to punch. It all comes down to experience. But I feel the 4ounce gloves definitely play a big role in my career and I used it to my advantage."

'Jojo' Johan Ghazali of Malaysia is set to lock horns with dangerous Vietnamese striker Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show will air on Friday, June 7, in U.S. primetime.

Johan Ghazali says fighting comes naturally to him: "Muay Thai has always been a part of my life"

'Jojo' Johan Ghazali of Malaysia is confident he will continue his hot streak in ONE Championship because fighting is second nature to him.

The 17-year-old phenom has been training since he was young, and can't wait to showcase his skills once more to a global audience.

He told 4oz to Freedom:

"Muay Thai has always been a part of my life. My dad always grew up teaching me the basics, and slowly we started to get serious with it. For as long as I remember, not only Muay Thai but fighting, and all martial arts have been a part of my life since I can remember."