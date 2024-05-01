WATCH: Muay Thai phenom Johan Ghazali shows unbreakable spirit in stunning KO win over Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai

The up-and-coming generation of fighters is always looking to prove that they can ascend to the upper echelons and rising ONE Championship star Johan Ghazali is on that shortlist.

The Malaysian-American Muay Thai sensation gave fans a promotional debut to remember when he knocked out Padetsuk Fairtex in just 16 seconds and was out to do the same in his second bout against Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai in May 2023.

Tai came out swinging to open the contest in the hopes of getting into the head of the Rentap Muaythai Gym product, matching 'Jojo' blow for blow.

However, Ghazali, then still just 16 years old, was not going to let Tai have anything breathing room for the rest of the fight.

Despite being busted open late in the second round, Ghazali kept his foot on the pedal and kept moving forward, eventually landing the fight-ending two-hit combo with just under a minute and a half remaining.

That knockout win sent shockwaves throughout the combat sports world, with Ghazali attributing his pure knockout power as simply part of his gifts.

Johan Ghazali previews his upcoming fight against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat

Ghazali will have his hands full come June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand as he takes on the ever-dangerous Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in a flyweight Muay Thai bout at ONE 167.

With both men being renowned knockout artists in their own right, Ghazali mentioned in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA how he plans to fight Nguyen:

"You already know what I'm gonna bring, knockout power. And I will be looking for another one against Nguyen."

Ghazali is currently on a five-fight winning streak with four knockouts to his name.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.