"It probably still affects me now” - Oleksandr Usyk’s former training partner opens up about how their sparring sessions impacted him 

Oleksandr Usyk is preparing to take on Tyson Fury in a much anticipated clash, scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 17. Both men will go head-to-head in their bid to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

Ahead of the clash, a former training partner of Usyk's, Dave Allen, has shared details of his experience sparring with 'The Cat'. He also spoke about how the effects of one particular session still impact him today.

In a now infamous clip of their sparring session, Usyk landed a flush left hook that wobbled Allen badly. According to the Brit, he was knocked unconscious by the punch, but remained on his feet for the remaining fifteen or so seconds of the round.

During a recent interview with iFL TV, Allen reflected on the effects of the sparring session, which temporarily made him retire from the sport:

"On the occasion where he's done me on my chin, it was only about 20 seconds left of the last round of the whole time I was there. The last spar I was brilliant... I got hit on the chin. He's not a big puncher really..."

He continued:

"It knocked my confidence. But that's because he couldn't really punch, it knocked me... He hit me on the chin, it wobbled me. I could remember staggering... That was the last 20 seconds. If I'd have survived that 20 seconds I would have thought I was the best heavyweight in the world... It knocked my confidence a lot, to be honest. It probably still affects me now."

Listen to Allen discuss sparring Oleksandr Usyk below from 20:50:

Watch the video of Oleksandr Usyk and Dave Allen's sparring session below:

Deontay Wilder shares his thoughts on Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will face off for all four heavyweight world titles in Feb. in what should be a thrilling contest.

'The Gypsy King' showcased a lacklustre performance against Francis Ngannou in his previous outing, with many fans believing that 'The Predator' deserved to have his hand raised after ten rounds.

Theories that Fury is not the same fighter anymore have also been raised in the wake of his controversial win. However, Deontay Wilder still believes that the heavyweight title fight between the Brit and Usyk will be competitive.

During an interview with instantcasino.com, he said:

"It's a 50-50 fight, anything can happen. People look at Fury's size as a major advantage but that doesn't necessarily mean nothing because Usyk can stay low to the ground and because Fury's so tall it's going to be difficult to reach down."