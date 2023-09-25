“It is a proud thing for me” – Xiong Jing Nan on being part of the stacked women-led ONE Fight Night 14 card

ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan of China is proud and excited to be part of ONE Championship’s stacked women-led event this week.

‘The Panda’ is featured at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium alongside other top female fighters in the promotion.

Xiong Jing Nan, 35, will battle two-time Thailand Muay Thai champion Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak, 24, in a special rules striking match. The bout is part of a landmark 10-fight offering.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Evolve MMA standout shared that it is a proud moment for her to be competing at ONE Fight Night 14. She sees the event doing a lot for women's combat sports moving forward.

Xiong Jing Nan said:

“I think more people will begin to pay attention and support it. It is a proud thing for me. I received some comments, PM and WeChat messages about how I am their role model. These will serve you well in your life.”

As per published reports, the scheduled strawweight special rules striking match will have the protagonists only allowed to use punches while sporting four-ounce gloves. Kicks, knees and elbows are prohibited, with the match scored under ONE Championship’s kickboxing and Muay Thai rules with a 10-point must system.

ONE Fight Night 14 will mark Xiong Jing Nan’s return to action after successfully defending her ONE strawweight world title in September 2022 against atomweight queen Angela Lee.

‘Wondergirl', for her part, is looking to bounce back after losing to Australian Lisa Kyriacou in an MMA match this past July.

ONE Fight Night 14 is headlined by the interim ONE women’s atomweight championship fight between Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee. Serving as co-main event is the all-champion contest between Smilla Sundell and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for the former’s strawweight Muay Thai gold.

Also on tap is the showdown for the inaugural atomweight submission grappling world title between Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.