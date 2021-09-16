"It would be a real problem when a 46-year-old man beats you" - John McCarthy discusses how a fight between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva would play out

John McCarthy has given his take on how a potential boxing matchup between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva would play out.

Jake Paul has gone 4-0 since turning pro in 2020. He already holds two wins over former UFC fighters, having knocked out Ben Askren and edged a decision victory over Tyron Woodley last month.

Meanwhile, Anderson Silva's contract with the UFC came to an end in 2020. He's also made the choice to transition into boxing.

'The Spider' convincingly defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via a decision in June. And just last weekend, the Brazilian brutally knocked Tito Ortiz out in the first round of their clash under the Triller banner.

Both Jake Paul and Anderson Silva are in a similar weight class and have similar boxing records. Thus, many fans are calling for a fight to be booked between the two men.

However, John McCarthy believes it would be a bad idea for Jake Paul to accept a clash with the UFC legend. Speaking on episode eight of Weighing Interjection, McCarthy stated:

"That's the guy that'll whip your a**. Look, at 46 years of age, Anderson Silva has proven that he still has the skills. He still has speed. He still has the ability to move in a way that only an elite striker can move."

Whilst Jake Paul is undefeated, his wins have been against fighters who aren't typically at home in the boxing ring. With that in mind, McCarthy added:

"As you saw when you watched Jake Paul against Tyron Woodley, he doesn't have all the skill set necessary to deal with an elite striker. Anderson Silva would be a problem for him. It would be a real problem when a 46-year-old man beats you."

Josh Thomson believes Jake Paul would be 'stupid' to take the fight'

John McCarthy's co-host and former MMA fighter Josh Thomson also had some thoughts on the matchup. He stated that Paul would have a very low chance of defeating 'The Spider'.

With that in mind, he believes 'The Problem Child' would be a fool to take the matchup. Thomson doesn't believe Paul has the length to reach Silva's chin. And given the opponents the YouTuber has targeted so far, the former UFC fighter can't see Paul vs. SIlva being made.

You can check out the full episode of Weighing Interjection with Josh Thomson and John McCarthy below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard