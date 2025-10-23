"It required a lot of mental strength" - Stamp Fairtex on dealing with tricky recovery period for knee injury ahead of return

Stamp Fairtex has endured one of the most challenging periods of her decorated career, and the road back hasn't been easy.The former three-sport ONE world champion returns to action against former K-1 champion Kana Morimoto in an atomweight kickboxing bout next month.Their clash takes place at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri in the majestic Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16.Ahead of fight night, the Fairtex Training Center affiliate opened up about the mental toll of dealing with a recurring knee injury that has kept her sidelined since late 2023.&quot;It turned out it wasn't the time yet, so I had to reset everything and go back to physical therapy from scratch. It was hard. Getting through each day felt like it required a lot of mental strength,&quot; she told ONE Championship in a pre-fight interview.Simply stepping back onto the global stage after such a lengthy and mentally taxing recovery represents a victory in itself, but she'll be aiming for much more when she faces the hometown star in Tokyo, Japan.Secure your tickets for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri here. International viewers can find streaming details at watch.onefc.com. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostStamp Fairtex admits there are mixed feelings ahead of hotly anticipated returnIn the same interview with ONE Championship, Stamp said she's beyond pumped to don the ONE gloves again. However, that isn't the only feeling present in her mind ahead of ONE 173.&quot;I feel excited, and also nervous. I won't know the full extent of my body's condition and capability until I actually step into the fight.&quot;While Stamp Fairtex hopes to reintroduce herself with another trademark display, Kana will be out to get her career back on track after suffering a second loss in the world's largest martial arts organization earlier this year.'Krusher Queen' absorbed a unanimous decision loss to reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion 'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom in their world title duel at ONE 172 in Saitama.Equipped with motivation to put the past to bed, Kana should be at her ferocious best in Japan. However, the Japanese warrior can expect to have her hands full against the Thai megastar.Will it be Stamp or Kana who gets their hand raised in this must-watch atomweight kickboxing war? Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for more news surrounding ONE 173 in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16.