Stamp Fairtex admits she is both 'excited' and 'nervous' ahead of comeback fight at ONE 173

Stamp Fairtex is ready to return to action after an extended layoff, but she acknowledges the uncertainty that comes with competing after time away.The former three-sport ONE world champion hops back into the global stage of martial arts in an atomweight kickboxing tiff against former K-1 champion Kana Morimoto.Their scheduled three-round war will be part of ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which emanates live from Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.When ONE Championship sat down with the three-sport superstar ahead of her highly anticipated comeback, the Thai megastar opened up about the mix of emotions she's experiencing as fight night approaches.Stamp Fairtex said:&quot;I feel excited, and also nervous. I won't know the full extent of my body's condition and capability until I actually step in to fight.&quot;The 27-year-old Fairtex Training Center affiliate's honest admission reflects the reality of returning from injury.She has been sidelined since capturing the atomweight MMA crown with a third-round TKO of Ham Seo Hee in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 in September 2023.Stamp Fairtex lays down timeline for MMA returnWhile Stamp Fairtex is happy to taste action again after battling injuries for more than two years, there's one goal that remains her top priority: The ONE women's atomweight MMA world championship.In a separate interview with combat sports analyst Nick Atkin, the Fairtex representative said she hopes to return to action in the all-encompassing sport in 2026 in search of her prized possession.She shared:&quot;Yeah, it's next year for sure [the return to MMA]. I want, what my opinion is, I want after my Muay Thai fight because in my mind, I want to fight kickboxing first, and then next year maybe one more fight for Muay Thai, and then MMA.&quot;For now, she'll have to navigate past a tough challenge awaiting her inside the Ariake Arena at ONE 173 on Sunday, November 16.Kana will be out for redemption after falling to ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom by a unanimous decision at ONE 172 in Saitama, Japan.'Krusher Queen,' for her part, is equally fired up to get her hand raised on the star-studded spectacle.