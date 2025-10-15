“Maybe one more fight” - Stamp Fairtex lays down timeline for MMA return

Three-sport queen and former undisputed ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand is coming off a two-year injury layoff due to a debilitating ACL tear that kept her sidelined since 2023.

The 27-year-old is finally ready to return to action this year, when she takes on Japanese kickboxing icon ‘Krusher Queen’ Kana Morimoto in a three-round atomweight kickboxing contest.

The two face off on the ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri card, which will broadcast live from the Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch live from their location.

That being said, fans are wondering when Stamp will be making her return to MMA, to which she responded.

Speaking to veteran reporter Nick Atkin in a recent interview, Stamp revealed her timeline:

“Yeah, it's next year for sure. I want, what my opinion is, I want after my Muay Thai fight because in my mind, I want to fight kickboxing first, and then next year maybe one more fight for Muay Thai, and then MMA. I don’t know. Maybe I have to train in MMA first and then Muay Thai. I’m not sure.”

Needless to say, fans can’t wait to see Stamp Fairtex back in action in the ONE Championship Circle at the soonest possible time.

Stamp Fairtex welcomes Kana Morimoto ‘challenge’: “I think she's just a really great fighter”

Stamp Fairtex believes ‘Krusher Queen’ Kana Morimoto is the perfect opponent for her comeback fight, as she holds the Japanese star in very high regard.

The 27-year-old will face the former K-1 champion in an atomweight kickboxing duel at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.

She told Nick Atkin:

“I consider Kana a good challenge. I have to think a lot about what game plan should I come up with. She has very good movement, has a lot of speed. She has good footwork. She can get in and out very quickly. I think she's just a really great fighter.”

