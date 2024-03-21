"It was the right time" - Conor McGregor elaborates on his decision to pursue acting alongside his career as active UFC fighter

Conor McGregor recently joined MMA journalist Ariel Helwani on the latest episode of The MMA Hour, and discussed a variety of topics.

'The Notorious' has been busy at work promoting his film, Road House. The film, which stars Jake Gyllenhaal as well, is a 2024 reboot of the 1989 cult classic of the same name. The movie sees former UFC fighter Elwood Dalton (played by Patrick Swayze in the original) take up a job working security at a road house in the Florida Keys.

Conor McGregor previously announced his intention to take a step back from Hollywood after the release of Road House, and focus on his fighting career. Helwani asked McGregor why and how he chose to do Road House in the first place, to which the Irishman said:

"Now, I'm living that life, I'm with the family at the minute. Not all the time but you know, it is what it is. The movie came up, it was just the time. It was the right time. I got the injury, I got strong from the lifting. It was only five weeks. It was supposed to be only five weeks, I got there, they were liking what they were seeing. At the time it was just arms and legs, but the part grew."

Check out Conor McGregor's interview with Ariel Helwani here (3:20 for his comments):

Conor McGregor announces summer comeback

Many expected Conor McGregor to come back and headline UFC 300, the promotion's marquee card of the year. This, however, did not end up coming to fruition, and a light heavyweight title bout between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill was set as the main event.

When asked what he thought about the UFC 300 card, and when he will be back in action, the Irishman said (9:31):

"I'm happy, you know, how many world champions are on UFC 300? Both former world champions, and current world champions? I'm happy with how 300 went down, I can't wait to see it and I think that light heavyweight fight is going to be an interesting one."

Speaking on his own fighting future, he added:

"I'm very happy where I am, the call has been made, and we're a go. This means, this summer the Mac is back. I'm happy with the time I got in the lead up to it. I'm happy with where I'm at, and everything just works out in god's name, and I'm ecstatic my man."