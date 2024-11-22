"It’s not 25 year ago… it’s 25 year later" - Former British boxer goes to lengths to explain why Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson was not 'scripted'

A former British boxer gave two cents on whether the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson encounter was scripted. The younger Paul brother may have highlighted the official number of fans who tuned into the fight, but many criticized it by calling it scripted.

Several combat sports athletes spoke about Paul for locking horns with the 58-year-old Tyson. Still, 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' showcased his class as he was impressive in the initial rounds of the fight.

But Tyson's cardio depleted rapidly because of his old age. By the end of the third round, Tyson was hardly throwing any punches, with several fans claiming the fight was scripted. Another video of Tyson stopping himself from landing a lethal strike on Paul has also been highlighted by several fans to back their claims of the fight being scripted.

But the undefeated former British boxer, Tony Jeffries, debunked those claims with a recent Instagram video. With the caption:

"25 years ago, the Mike Tyson we know, he would of thrown it, it would of landed and that would of been the end of it. But it’s not 25 year ago… it’s 25 year later..."

He analyzed the viral video of Tyson and presented his logic behind why he stopped himself from throwing that strike at Paul. Jefferies said:

"If you know boxing, you know exactly what happened right here. Mike started to throw the punch as Jake Paul was moving, and he realized in that split second that if I’m gonna throw this punch, it’s gonna miss because he was moving out of the way. So, what did he decide to do? Not to throw the punch. It’s as simple as that, my friend"

Who will Jake Paul fight next?

Jake Paul began his boxing career with a fight against the YouTuber, Ali Loui Al-Fakhri, also known as AnEsonGib, before calling out retired UFC fighters to the boxing ring. 'The Problem Child' also locked horns with full-time boxers after this. But lots of fans felt as if he was choosing low-caliber rivals.

Paul might be back to fighting another social media personality in 2025 after his recent victory against the 58-year-old Tyson. The YouTuber, 'IShowSpeed' recently claimed he will lock horns with Paul in 2025. He said:

"I will fight Jake Paul in the upcoming... 2025. It'll probably be near like, freaking, GTA 6."

