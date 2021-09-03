"It's almost like I knocked some sense into him" - Michael Johnson hilariously gives his props to Dustin Poirier, casts his prediction for Poirier vs. Oliveira

Michael Johnson has predicted who will win the expected lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier. In doing so, Johnson joked about the Louisianan's loss against him.

Speaking to The Schmo, the 35-year-old made fun of 'The Diamond' by saying:

"He's [Dustin Poirier] fighting great. He's in there controlling, everybody is fighting on his terms. It's almost like I knocked some sense into him a little bit. But hey, my hat's off to him. He's doing incredible. Congratulations to him," said Michael Johnson.

By using the phrase "knocked some sense into him," 'The Menace' is referring to his encounter with 'The Diamond' at UFC Fight Night 94. That night, Johnson became only the second person to knock Poirier out. The first to do so was none other than 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor.

Johnson then went on to give his prediction for Dustin Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira.

"I do see him [Dustin Poirier] beating [Charles] Oliveira. Charles is very well-rounded, you know, he's very good. But Dustin's got it right now, you know...I think he's got the juice, he looks unstoppable right now."

Catch The Schmo's full interview with Michael Johnson below:

UFC is targeting a lightweight title fight between Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira for UFC 269

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier is being targeted with the lightweight title on the line at #UFC269 on Dec. 11.



Contracts have not been issued at this time but that is definitely the plan the UFC is working towards right now. #UFC https://t.co/yyABHdbOIu — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) September 1, 2021

The lightweight showdown between Dustin Poirier and current lightweight king Charles Oliveira is expected to take place at UFC 269 in December.

Both fighters are having an incredible run in the UFC right now. Oliveira is currently riding a nine-fight winning streak and defeated Michael Chandler at UFC 262 to win 155-pound gold.

At the May pay-per-view, the Brazilian fighter took home a 'Performance of the Night' bonus worth $50,000. 'Do Bronx' also broke the record for most finishes in UFC history. His second-round TKO victory over Chandler means he's now put away 17 of his opponents in the octagon.

Dustin Poirier, meanwhile, is riding a three-fight winning streak. Two of those wins came against UFC star Conor McGregor. Prior to his clashes with the Irishman, 'The Diamond' defeated Dan Hooker via a unanimous decision. Poirier's 2019 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov is the only blemish on his record since 2016.

