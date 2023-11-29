"It's always different girls as well" - Colby Covington recruiting two new models every time for his betting videos has Michael Bisping amazed

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington is known to be sponsored by various parties, including BANG! Energy and MyBookie. He can often be seen posing with models in Instagram posts to promote these entities.

As part of his the larger-than-life character he plays, Covington is usually seen with different models in each post. This has prompted a reaction from none other than Michael Bisping, who also, in some ways, played the 'heel' role back when he was an active UFC fighter.

Speaking on his Believe You Me podcast with Anthony Smith, Bisping had a lot to say on Colby Covington's antics:

"Recently, I haven't seen anything from Colby, he's disappeared. Other than when he does the videos for like, whatever betting platform it is. He has the models, you know what I mean? I do like those, because every time it's always different girls as well. He does live in Florida as well, near Miami, of which there is reportedly many a hot females walking around. I wonder how you go about recruiting two hot models to be in your video."

Check out the clip here (38:57 for Bisping's comments on Covington):

Colby Covington issues warning to Leon Edwards ahead of UFC 296 main event

Colby Covington is set to face Leon Edwards at UFC 296 on December 16, as the pair duke it out for the UFC welterweight championship at what will be the promotion's final pay-per-view event of 2023.

Recently, Covington took to Instagram to leave a message directed at Leon Edwards. In a promo video for the bout, he said:

"Tick tock, Leon. Three weeks to go. Everybody knows you didn't want this fight. But just like the English, you didn't want to give us our freedom. Here in America, we took it. December 16 is going to be no different. I'm taking that belt back to America, and you're going back to the U.K empty handed, junior. See you soon."

Check out the post here:

Covington's last appearance inside the UFC octagon was all the way back in March 2022, when he defeated Jorge Masvidal.

This will be Covington's third crack at the UFC welterweight strap, and may possibly be his final chance to secure the undisputed gold at 170 pounds.