“It's always good to test ourselves” - John Lineker continues to venture outside of MMA into Muay Thai and kickboxing

John Lineker isn't one to stay in his comfort zone. The former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion has been embracing the challenge of multiple striking disciplines, and he's loving every second of it.

Ahead of his kickboxing debut against Hiroki Akimoto at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang on March 23, the Brazilian powerhouse explained why stepping into Muay Thai and now, kickboxing has become part of his evolution.

"I've been doing these Muay Thai fights because it's always good to test ourselves in all areas," Lineker told ONE Championship. "It's good for us to prove how prepared we are. In these Muay Thai fights, I've been able to prove that I can go head-to-head with anyone."

John Lineker has already shown he can hang keep up with world-class strikers under Muay Thai rules, bringing the same raw aggression and power that made him a fan favorite in MMA. Now, he's aiming to do the same in kickboxing, only with a different set of gloves.

"I'm taking advantage of these fights" - John Lineker says Muay Thai and kickboxing bouts keep him sharp for MMA return

Of course, it's not a permanent switch for the former bantamweight MMA champ. It's all part of keeping himself at the top of his game for when the next MMA opportunity comes calling.

Addressing a potential return to MMA, Lineker said:

"Now I'm going to test myself in kickboxing, with a bigger glove. I'm very excited about this fight. But I'm accepting these fights so I don't stay still until I'm scheduled to fight MMA again. So, I'm taking advantage of these fights to not stand still and test myself even more in other areas."

ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang takes place on March 23 at Saitama Super Arena. Catch the action live on PPV at watch.onefc.com.

