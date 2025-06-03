“It’s always about learning” - Roberto Soldic says win over Dagi Arslanaliev is a testament to his constant evolution as a fighter

Croatian MMA star Roberto Soldic looked at his breakthrough win in ONE Championship earlier this year as his continued evolution as a fighter. He said he employed certain things in his last match that he did not do previously, and he is happy to say it made all the difference.

'Robocop' was last in action in February at ONE 171: Qatar, beating Dagi Arslanaliev by way of knockout in the opening round of their welterweight clash. He caught his Turkish opponent with a well-timed counter left at the tailend of the first round that left Arslanaliev down on the canvas face down and unconscious.

In an interview on UFD Gym's YouTube channel, Soldic spoke about his latest victory and its significance moving forward. The 30-year-old slugger said:

"I knew he was going to start very aggressive. I knew he was going to pressure me a lot and all that. But I just waited for my moment, I didn’t want to rush like before. It’s always about learning, you know."

Check out what Roberto Soldic said in the video below:

The win over Arslanaliev came after two tough results to open his ONE Championship journey.

He first had to deal with a no-contest result in his promotional debut in December 2022 after being accidentally kneed to the groin by Russian Murad Ramazanov in the first round and being unable to continue after.

Then in his second outing in May 2023, Roberto Soldic got knocked out by former ONE welterweight MMA champion Zebaztian Kadestam of Sweden in the second round.

Roberto Soldic reiterates welterweight contender push with win over Dagi Arslanaliev

Roberto Solidic also said that his victory over Dagi Arslanaliev last time around was a reiteration of his serious push for the ONE welterweight world title.

Soldic made sure to highlight it following his KO win over Arslanaliev, telling the post-fight press conference:

"But anyway, I said before the future is mine, and when I step into the cage, I will be a big problem for anyone you know. And I hope I fight for the title."

The welterweight MMA division is currently ruled by double ONE world champion Christian Lee, also the lightweight king. 'The Warrior' made his return to action in December after a two-year self-imposed break to mourn a personal loss and is looking to continue defending his championship belts from hereon.

