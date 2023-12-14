“It’s always been the two of us” – Tammi Musumeci credits brother Mikey Musumeci for her success in ONE and IBJJF No-Gi Worlds 2023

Tammi Musumeci is having steady success in her jiu-jitsu career and she is grateful that she gets to do it alongside his champion brother Mikey Musumeci.

The 29-year-old grappling ace recently won her sixth black belt gold medal at the World IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu No-Gi Championship 2023 in Las Vegas.

It was a moment that she was very proud of and shared it with his younger brother, Mikey, who is the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion.

Tammi Musumeci told Flograppling in an interview following her victory at the IBJJF Worlds:

“My brother and I, we’ve been on teams and stuff, but it’s always been the two of us, and I’m really proud of what we’ve done together.”

The victory at the Worlds further made this year an eventful one for Tammi Musumeci, where she also debuted at ONE Championship and won back-to-back matches since.

The full-time lawyer defeated Brazilian Bianca Basilio in her promotional debut in March, winning by unanimous decision. She took the similar route four months later in her victory over Ecuadorian-American Amanda Alequin.

Tammi Musumeci defeats Jessa Khan at IBJJF finals

In winning her sixth black belt gold medal at the World IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu No-Gi Championship 2023 in Las Vegas earlier this month, Tammi Musumeci defeated fellow ONE fighter Jessa Khan.

She won, 26-6, in the final through great passing and control. Prior to it, she swept her first two matches by submission.

Khan vied for the inaugural ONE strawweight submission grappling world title back in September but fell short, losing to Danielle Kelly by unanimous decision.

Now Tammi Musumeci is eyeing a title shot against Kelly on the strength of her 2-0 record in ONE Championship so far.

It is something that her brother Mikey Musumeci fully backs, writing on an Instagram post:

“My sister is 2-0 against Danielle and is 2-0 in One championship. Danielle is amazing and it’s time they have a match together again!!! TAMMI VS DANIELLE FOR THE ONE BELT! Let’s make this match happen!!!”