  • “It’s the best people in the world” - Maria McManamon gears up for a step up in competition after conquering the UK

By Jake Foley
Modified Mar 07, 2025 13:57 GMT
Maria McManamon
Maria McManamon (pictured) is ready to test herself against the best in ONE Championship

Maria McManamon appreciates the opportunity to challenge herself "against the best" in ONE Championship.

At ONE Fight Night 29, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues looks to defend her women's atomweight Muay Thai world title for the third time.

The Brazilian superstar was initially scheduled to fight Shir Cohen. Unfortunately, Cohen pulled out of the March 7 main event due to an injury.

As a result, Maria McManamon received the opportunity to sign with ONE and challenge Rodrigues for gold on short notice.

During an interview with ONE, the 34-year-old title challenger had this to say about being able to compete against world-class competition:

“The thing I’m most looking forward to about fighting in ONE Championship is really it’s the best people in the world. I want to challenge myself against the best. I’ve already achieved that in the UK, and now I’ve set my sights on the world.”

ONE Fight Night 29 will take place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The March 7 event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Earlier in the night, bantamweight Muay Thai strikers Rambolek and Parham Gheirati will battle in an action-packed co-main event.

Friday's event also showcases the debut of submission grappling superstar Diogo Reis, Shamil Erdogan continuing his rise in the light heavyweight MMA division, Yu Yau Pui vs. Martyna Kierczynska, and more.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues plans to spoil Maria McManamon's special moment

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has fought in three world title fights in the ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai division.

The Brazilian superstar captured the throne with a majority decision win against Stamp Fairtex in August 2020.

Rodrigues has since solidified her status as the queen with unanimous decision wins against Janet Todd and Cristina Morales.

At ONE Fight Night 29, Rodrigues can't overlook the upset-minded Maria McManamon, who has the opportunity of a lifetime.

With a win against McManamon, ONE could decide to rebook Rodrigues vs. Cohen later this year.

Cohen holds an undefeated promotional record of 3-0, including wins against Teodora Kirilova, Francisca Vera, and Amy Pirnie.

