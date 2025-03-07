Atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues “more than ready” to defend her throne against Mari McManamon in Bangkok

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is ready to quell any inquisition that may challenge her reign atop the atomweight Muay Thai class.

The reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion will defend her throne against Marie McManamon in the main event of ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs. McManamon on Prime Video on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

Taking to Instagram, Rodrigues wrote the hard work has been done and all that's left is to stop McManamon's charge at her throne.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues posted:

"On top of everything God. First tell yourself what you want to be, and then do what needs to be done. We are more than ready, I want to thank my entire team @phuketfightclub and my sponsors, thank you to everyone who is rooting for me and for all the messages of support, I will give my best as always. Thank you cap @leo7elias and @iuri.gabriel.75 for all the work done and all the care taken with me. And my official sponsor @primo_fightwear almost time, let’s go 🔥🙏🏼"

Rodrigues is the rare fighter who's fought exclusively in world title matches in her ONE Championship tenure.

The Brazilian striker is a stellar 3-1 in the promotion, with her lone loss coming at the hands of Smilla Sundell when she bid for the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Rodrigues debuted in ONE Championship at ONE: A New Breed and immediately added gold to her mantle when she dethroned Stamp Fairtex for the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title.

She then defended the strap twice against Janet Todd and Cristina Morales.

ONE Fight Night 29 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues admits she always feels the pressure of reigning as a world champion

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues knew that capturing a world title is just the start of building her legacy.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Rodrigues admitted she's always felt the pressure of being a reigning world champion.

She said:

"So, I always feel the pressure — and as always, the anxiety that hits is that urge to fight immediately, and also to defend my belt, to win."

