"It's better he does not come back" - Alexandre Pantoja clarifies u-turn on Demetrious Johnson post UFC 317

Alexandre Pantoja recently expressed his thoughts on Demetrious Johnson. Unlike his previous callout, Pantoja now prefers that the first UFC flyweight champion remain retired.

For context, after successfully defending his flyweight championship at UFC 310, Pantoja called out Johnson to fight for the greatest of all time (GOAT) status. However, 'Mighty Mouse' showed little interest in this proposal and dismissed the reigning UFC flyweight champion's challenge.

In an interview following UFC 317, Pantoja was asked about surpassing Johnson’s record for most finishes. In response, the Brazilian reflected on the difficult circumstances fighters face during matches and urged Johnson not to return to the sport, saying:

"It's never easy when you have high-level fights in the octagon... A lot of things [are] passing your head in [a] fraction of seconds. It's better that Demetrious Johnson is still retired. It's better [that] he's not back. I think it's right in a way... It's better he does not come back."

Check out Alexandre Pantoja's comments below (15:17):

Demetrious Johnson previews potential Alexandre Pantoja vs. Joshua Van fight

Alexandre Pantoja successfully defended his title for the fourth time at UFC 317, defeating Kai Kara-France by submission. Shortly after the fight, he had a face-off against Joshua Van in the octagon, who is expected to be the next challenger for his title.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Demetrious Johnson previewed a potential matchup between 'The Cannibal' and Van, saying:

"That's a very unique matchup because you have the brawler vs. the grappler. Now, it's going to be the exact same thing but somebody who's more willing to let his hands go. And here's the thing, Joshua Van is going to try to knock out [Alexandre] Pantoja. [Alexandre] Pantoja is definitely going to try to take him down. And Pantoja is going to be relentless to try to get that takedown."

He added:

"If Pantoja can take Joshua Van to the ground, Pantoja will submit him. If Van could defend the takedown, Van will put on a nice little clinic on the feet against Pantoja."

Check out Demetrious Johnson's comments below (12:45):

