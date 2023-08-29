"It's not that big" - Infuencer who filmed her time with Dillon Danis for her OF threatens to leak footage amid attacks on Nina Agdal

Bellator welterweight Dillon Danis will return to action for the first time since 2019 in a boxing match against YouTuber turned WWE superstar Logan Paul on October 14th. The two will fight in the co-main event of the Prime card, promoted by Misfits Boxing in Manchester, England.

Ahead of the fight, Danis has taken on an aggressive promotional strategy by going after Logan Paul's fiancee and Danish model, Nina Agdal. He has posted multiple pictures of her from her past relationships and with various other celebrities on his Twitter.

Social media influencer Ava Louise, who rose to fame for licking a toilet seat, recently asked Paul to contact her for incriminating media on Danis. She claimed to have slept with Danis and also filmed with him on the pretext of her OnlyFans account:

“I need Logan Paul to contact me right now. Dillon Danis has been trolling Logan Paul saying he has a picture of Nina Agdal that could ruin her life. I have something that could ruin Dillon Danis’s life. I slept with Dillon Danis twice and there is a video of me and Dillon Danis. I convinced him to film it for my OF. I personally think it’s worse than what he allegedly has on Nina. Between me and you, it’s not very big."

Ava Louise also provided a video of Danis entering her apartment as proof that she did indeed interact with the fighter and may have further footage of him:

"What makes this whole thing even more embarrassing for Dillon is I’m the girl who licked the toilet seat in 2020. Logan Paul, I’m telling you, you need this ammo if you want to shut Dillon about Nina. If you don’t believe me, here’s video footage of Dillon walking into my apartment.”

Check out her video below on Twitter:

Dillon Danis Nina Agdal: 'El Jefe' calls out Jake Paul for not defending brother Logan Paul amidst Nina Agdal trolling

Danis has been constantly trolling Logan Paul and his fiancee, Nina Agdal, but his latest tweet targets the younger Paul brother, Jake Paul.

'El Jefe' called out Jake Paul for being passive in the face of the trash talk and the trolling and for not coming out in defense of his brother. Danis also stated in the tweet that he would 'take a bullet' for his brother:

"I still can’t wrap my head around Jake Paul not defending his own flesh and blood. For anyone out there with a brother, I speak for many of us when I say they are fake brothers. Personally, I'd take a bullet for mine without a second of thought – that's true loyalty."

Check out his tweet below:

