"It's a big match for jiu-jitsu" - Tye Ruotolo promises exciting trilogy showdown with Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States believes his upcoming trilogy bout with former IBJJF no-gi world champion Dante Leon of Canada transcends personal rivalry to benefit the entire sport.

The 22-year-old submission specialist has recovered from a recent injury and is primed to defend his title at ONE Fight Night 31.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Ruotolo said:

"I had that injury at CJI, but other than that, you know, pretty much at the top of the mountain in the most humble way possible. It's a big match for jiu-jitsu. I think it's gonna be an exciting match for jiu-jitsu. That's all I care about."

The Atos Jiu-jitsu phenom's comments reveal his broader perspective on what this championship contest means for submission grappling as he prepares to face the 29-year-old Leon.

With both competitors having defeated each other previously, their championship rubber match represents not just a personal battle but a showcase for high-level submission grappling on a global stage.

Tye Ruotolo and Dante Leon battle for divisional supremacy at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video

22-year-old American phenom Tye Ruotolo is set to defend his ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship against top contender Dante Leon this weekend.

The two lock horns in a highly anticipated world championship showdown at ONE Fight Night 31.

ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2. The event goes down from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and can be viewed in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

