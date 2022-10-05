"It's called steroids" - Brendan Schaub on Dana White looking "fantastic" after 10-week transformation

Dana White's incredible body transformation, fueled by health concerns, shocked the mixed martial arts world. Brendan Schaub seems to think that the change wasn't achieved only by natural means.

The UFC president was told by human biologist Gary Brecka that he had a little over 10.4 years to live down to the nearest month. White then followed Brecka's advice along with the 10X Health System to transform himself in 10 weeks.

White and the UFC revealed the 53-year-old's body transformation on Instagram, where he is looking ripped and fitter than ever.

Check out the post showing off White's physique:

Former UFC heavyweight turned comedian Brendan Schaub commented on the change on his podcast Thiccc Boy:

"He looks great. It's called steroids. Right guys? It's called steroids. Steroids and diet. The guy was like, 'Listen, you're gonna die in 10 years. I'll narrow it down to the month, unless you take my program for one million dollars a month.' And Dana was like, 'Say less.' Let me guess, eat more vegetables, less carbs, less sugars, take these steroids, get sleep... Da*m, he looks really good, he looks fantastic."

Schaub credited the use of steroids as key to the remarkable change in Dana White's body. He also made reference to the big bucks the UFC president may have paid for the guidance towards leading a healthy lifestyle.

Catch Brendan Schaub's full comments on his YouTube channel:

Dana White's changed outlook towards modern medicine

Dana White's health awareness has driven him to find solutions in alternate sources such as the clinical blood analysis performed by Gary Brecka.

White revealed that it was the pandemic that caused a shift in his perspective towards modern medicine. He spoke on the Balancing Chaos podcast and said:

"I have lost all faith in modern medicine. The pandemic showed me how full of s**t everybody is. You know, basically these guys just put you on medication to block the symptoms but the problems are all still there."

He also revealed his mistrust of medical sites and medicinal drugs due to the overwhelming side effects:

"All you have to do is watch one medication commercial, the side effects, if you look at the side effects, you'd be like, 'Holy s**t, maybe I'd just have this and not take any medicine.'"

Dana White also listed the various health benefits he has observed within his day-to-day life and the results of his 10-week regime.

Listen to the full podcast on Spotify:

