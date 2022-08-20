"It's the calmness of the gentleman" - Chael Sonnen analyzes if man who allegedly attacked Jared Gordon with a bat was in the wrong 

Jared Gordon was recently attacked while out with his family. Gordon uploaded a video on Instagram of him defending against a man who also held a baseball bat.

The lightweight fighter wrote in his Instagram post on August 9:

"Here’s me subduing a guy with a bat after he tried to attack my family and I with it. I don’t know how I restrained myself from beating his face in. My mother then went Karen and wanted to call the cops😂"

The accompanying video showed Gordon pinning down the alleged assailant to the ground. He refrained from any aggressive moves against the man and only held him long enough to disarm him.

Watch the full incident uploaded to Jared Gordon's Instagram:

Chael Sonnen weighed in on the incident on his YouTube channel. He said:

"The visual which is meant to be the highlight, the visual is nothing. It's the audio. This guy on his back, with one of the world's baddest dudes on top of him could not be any calmer. And he continues to take the high road, the high-handed approach of 'I have done nothing wrong, sure I have a bat, I did not swing the bat.' It's not that bad of an argument in all fairness."

Sonnen further highlighted the non-malicious intent of the man with the bat through his calm body language:

"I mean, you don't know what's in a guy's heart. The guy is up against one of the baddest guys in the world. He armed himself with whatever he could but it's the calmness of the gentleman."

Watch Chael Sonnen's full take on the incident on his YouTube channel:

Jared Gordon praises Charles Oliveira and his rise to become champion

Jared Gordon faces a tough fight next against Leonardo Santos on the preliminary card of UFC 278.

Both men are coming off losses. Santos is especially hungry for a win considering he is on a two-fight skid after a very impressive six-fight win streak.

Gordon's last loss before Grant Dawson came against the No.1 lightweight contender, Charles Oliveira. 'Flash' spoke about his former opponent in an exclusive interview with Andrew Whitelaw of Sportskeeda MMA.

Gordon remarked:

"That night after I fought him, my wife was there with me in Brazil... She was like, 'That guy is gonna be a champion.' And you know, it was still five or six fights away from him winning the belt or whatever it was. He went through a gauntlet of guys before me and then after me. Super inspirational. He's amazing!"

Watch Jared Gordon's exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

