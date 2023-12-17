“It’s not a camp, it’s a circus” - Tyson Fury’s father shares worrying update about son’s "declining" training camp, fears Oleksandr Usyk upset

John Fury is worried about his son's upcoming super fight, but not in the way many are predicting.

When talking to Seconds Out Boxing, Fury expressed concern about his son and his upcoming heavyweight title unification bout with Oleksandr Usyk in February 2024. The Irish native called the WBC champion's training a 'circus' and 'not a camp.'

Fury made a note to state that he does not think Tyson Fury is on a 'decline' and rather believes that his coaches and team are to blame.

In the interview, John Fury said:

"I never said my son was in decline because he's not. It's the people around him who ain't up to much. His training's in decline and his camp's in a bigger decline. It's not a camp, it's a circus."

Fury continued to say that he 'absolutely' believes that Usyk could win the undisputed heavyweight title fight due to his 'disciplined' approach to training.

At the center of Fury's criticism is SugarHill Steward, who has been training Tyson Fury since 2019. Born as Javan 'Sugar' Hill, Steward legally changed his name in 2019 to honor his uncle, Emanuel Steward, a former boxing trainer.

Steward has not responded to Fury's comments, nor has Tyson Fury said anything publicly regarding his father's worrisome statement.

When is Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk?

In a historic matchup, poised to be one of the biggest boxing fights in recent history, Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will be unifying the heavyweight belts on February 17, 2024. The fight will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Fury is currently the WBC heavyweight champion, while Usyk holds the WBA, WBO, IBO, and IBF heavyweight belts. Neither man has ever lost a professional fight, with Fury owning a 34-0-1 record to Usyk at 21-0.

The fight was originally scheduled for December 23 but got postponed following Fury's split decision victory over Francis Ngannou in October. Following the 'Battle of the Baddest,' Fury and Usyk faced off in the ring and many suggested that 'The Gypsy King' had seen his best days.

After Fury defeated Dillian Whyte in April 2022, the British heavyweight announced his retirement, only to return later in the same year with another title defense over Derek Chisora.