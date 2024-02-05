"It's a chosen sacrifice" - Kayla Harrison dismisses concerns about cutting weight to 135 pounds for UFC 300 debut 

Kayla Harrison's choice to join the UFC was certainly a pleasant surprise, but with the two-time Olympic gold medalist set to join the promotion's bantamweight division, her octagon debut has become a hot topic of conversation.

Harrison is set to take on former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm at UFC 300 on April 13. The former PFL champion will have to make the non-title divisional limit of 136 pounds prior to the bout, a weight class she hasn't competed in throughout her professional career.

Nevertheless, Harrison is motivated to prove herself in the world's biggest MMA organization. In an interview with TMZ Sports, she discussed fighting at bantamweight and if she is concerned about her ability to make the weight:

''Listen, there's this giant misconception about my weight, and I think people think I walk around at like 180 lbs. or something. The reality is, I was fighting at 155 lbs. and I was walking into the cage at maybe 160 lbs. I don't get much bigger than 160.''

Harrison added:

''I was always the smaller fighter and usually the less experienced fighter. I don't believe in weight cutting, but now I'm going to do what everybody does and I'm gonna be in the cage and I'm gonna be the bigger, faster, stronger and more experienced fighter. Is it gonna suck? Yeah. I'm not gonna enjoy dieting, but it's a chosen sacrifice."

Catch Kayla Harrison's comments below (4.19):

Notably, according to UFC CEO Dana White, Harrison has completed a successful test weight cut, which bodes well for her promotional debut set for UFC 300.

Holly Holm on whether she'll still fight if Kayla Harrison misses weight at UFC 300

Holly Holm is set to welcome Kayla Harrison to the UFC when the pair clash at UFC 300. The former UFC women's bantamweight champion recently revealed that she expects her opponent to make weight and alluded to not going ahead with the bout if Harrison weighs in over the divisional limit.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the No.5-ranked contender stated:

''I'm on the stance that you need to make weight. That's just how it is, and I think that her mindset should be on, 'I'm going to make weight.' Because she took the fight at 135. I think it's simple. I don't think it should be super detailed.''

Holm added:

''You can look at it from a lot of different angles, but as a professional, it's just guys have got to make weight. I work hard to make my weight so I expect the same."

Check out Holly Holm's comments below:

