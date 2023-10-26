"It's complete martial law" - When journalist Abby Martin told Joe Rogan the real truth about Israel-Palestine after a first-hand experience 

In the midst of the escalating Israel-Palestine conflict, a compelling segment from a past episode of the Joe Rogan Experience featuring renowned independent journalist Abby Martin has taken social media by storm.

During this excerpt, the pair delve into the heart of the matter, dissecting Martin's thought-provoking documentary, 'Gaza Fights For Freedom'. Their conversation revolves around the Israel-Palestine territorial dispute, the feasibility of a two-state solution, and the plight of Palestinians in contested regions. Joe Rogan raised a significant point, expressing astonishment at the number of war crimes captured on camera.

Martin, in response, systematically dissected the prevalent pro-Israel stance, revealing that it frequently involves willful blindness toward unsettling realities. She cast a scrutinizing eye upon extensive footage which was painstakingly examined.

The footage demonstrated a distinct lack of weaponry and militant presence and these recordings depict individuals armed with little more than slingshots, engaged in a symbolic act of defiance against armored tanks.

Moreover, she also delved into the reality of the matter, explaining:

"Everyone mistakenly thinks that Hamas controls Palestine, which is not true at all. There are three different areas that were drawn with the original partition. There's the West Bank which is totally under military rule, there's Israel, and there's the Gaza Strip which is like the open-air prison, which they bomb the sh*t out of every now and then. And then there's Jerusalem which is like the international city centre, that both Arabs and Jews live in. But the West Bank has been occupied militarily since 1967 and it's complete martial law."

Martin added:

"There's checkpoints, all political parties are illegal, having a gun is like the least of it. You can't hold a flag, you can't belong to a political party, you literally can't do sh*t. You just have to sit there and submit. Even if you share a picture of someone killed by an Israeli soldier you go to jail."

Joe Rogan claims specter of 'Mad Max' looms amid escalating Israel-Palestine conflict

Joe Rogan, in a recent conversation with American comedian Brian Redba, shared his concerns about the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. He expressed anxiety about the world's future, particularly the fear of a potential apocalyptic scenario akin to 'Mad Max' or a nuclear war.

Joe Rogan pondered the proximity of such a catastrophic event and the unsettling nature of the conflict in Israel. The recent escalation in the region has heightened his apprehensions, as he believes there is no clear path to a peaceful resolution, with the situation being profoundly concerning. Joe Rogan stated:

"I have been freaking out over the last few weeks at night time, and I just start thinking about the future of the world and I start like legit freaking out, like what would happen if we were like legit armageddon 'Mad Max' nuclear war. How far are we away from that? And it just gives me anxiety before I go to sleep, I'm just laying there and think fu*k, how does it all resolve? And then this fu*king Israel thing pops off and now I'm legit freaked out."

