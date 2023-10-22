“Let me go to Palestine” - Khamzat Chimaev allegedly expresses desire to “fight and die for Allah” in UFC 294 victory speech

Khamzat Chimaev used his time on the mic to express his desire to play a role in the ongoing armed conflict between Israel and Palestine according to an online source.

Chimaev defeated former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman via majority decision at the UFC 294 PPV event held in Abu Dhabi, UAE. ‘Borz’ has been a vocal supporter of the Palestinian side and used the platform to send his message across as the translation suggests.

Chimaev made the emotional speech in the Russian language, and here is the translation of it as posted on @CensoredMen ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) handle:

“May Allah be pleased with all of you Chechens, May Allah strengthen you all. Today a lot of you have come here and a lot of you are watching along at home. President, may Allah be pleased with you, may He strengthen you, standing with you and fighting for you isn’t that hard.”

Khamzat Chimaev continued further in the emotional message:

“If Allah allows me to, Wallahi I will go there as the first person. By Allah, give me a rifle and let me go to Palestine. Allah be pleased with you. Wallahi, I’ve not been raised to be in here wearing shorts. Do you Chechens not know the heart we have in our body? If I get permission to fight for Allah, I’m ready to die for him. I’m not as worried about dying as I am worried about my Muslim brothers.”

Watch Khamzat Chimaev’s complete UFC 294 Octagon interview below: