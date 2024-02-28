"It's constant evolution" - Israel Adesanya opens up about sharpening his tools ahead of potential comeback 

Israel Adesanya is meticulously honing his arsenal as he eyes a return to the octagon. Known for his tactical prowess and diverse striking abilities, Adesanya's recent insights shed light on his ongoing evolution as a fighter.

In a recent appearance on This Past Weekend with Theo Von, the former middleweight king discussed his ongoing training regimen and the need for adaptation in his fighting style. He emphasized the importance of refining his jab and adjusting his approach to maintain unpredictability in the cage:

"I'm still learning every day. Even right now we are working again on my jab cause I'm changing it up now. Cause there's so much footage of me, people can watch, the smart coaches and they can kinda like gameplan."

He added:

"My question mark kick was f***king everyone up early on...f[from the Costa fight] people kind of like know that the question mark [kick] is coming so they're all scared of it. My jab was vicious, still is, but I'm just bring it back. Tuning it up again. So it's a constant evolution, constant learning."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below:

Adesanya's mastery of the jab, notably showcased in his bout against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236, exemplifies his strategic approach to striking. Despite employing low-powered jabs, Adesanya adeptly uses them to gauge distance and accumulate damage over the course of a fight.

His punches, marked by precise form and swift evasive maneuvers, have been instrumental in his victories. Notably, his knockout of Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 underscored his ability to blend striking techniques with defensive maneuvers seamlessly.

Adesanya's kicks and knees, often disguised within his punch combinations, add depth to his striking game.

Israel Adesanya claims the media sensationalized DUI case due to celebrity status

Israel Adesanya recently opened up about his DUI case, claiming it was blown out of proportion due to his fame.

Adesanya pleaded guilty to a drunk driving incident in New Zealand last August, exceeding the legal blood alcohol limit. While acknowledging his mistake, he clarified his level of intoxication was just 0.07 over the legal limit.

He went on to express frustration with media coverage, suggesting it was unnecessarily harsh:

"Everyone else who had this [DUI]... got a fine. But I'm like, you're not me. This New Zealand media finally got me, so they were, 'We caught him, we wanna parade him.'"

Adesanya faced the possibility of imprisonment or a fine but ultimately received a more lenient outcome due to his lawyer's arguments and his relatively low blood alcohol reading.

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below:

