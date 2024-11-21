  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "It's a very cool fight for me" - Danial Williams fired up for stylistic clash with Thongpoon

"It's a very cool fight for me" - Danial Williams fired up for stylistic clash with Thongpoon

By Karl Francis L Batungbacal
Modified Nov 21, 2024 16:28 GMT
Danial Williams (left) Thongpoon (right) [Photos via: ONE Championship]
Danial Williams (left) and Thongpoon (right) [Photos via ONE Championship]

Skilled striker Danial Williams is raring to showcase the extent of his abilities when he shares the circle with rising star Thongpoon PK Saenchai in a strawweight Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 26 on Dec. 6.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the Thai-Australian standout said:

"It's a very cool fight for me to participate in, fight the way I want to fight - meet in the middle sorta thing and let's go."
also-read-trending Trending

Highly respected for his granite chin, which complements his devastating stand-up game, Williams faces a daunting task ahead at ONE Fight Night 26 due to Thongpoon's vicious knockout power.

After stunning fans with lightning-quick finishes of Tomorrow Kiatsongrit and Petmongkol Soonkelahuaitom in March and April of 2023, respectively, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym product secured a contract with ONE's main roster in June of that year by eking out a split-decision victory over Yangdam Jitmuangnon.

At ONE Fight Night 19 this past February, he earned his third finish by welcoming Kyrgyz striker Timur Chuikov to ONE with a first-round TKO.

Danial Williams expects Thongpoon showdown to end in knockout

Danial Williams feels that his fight with Thongpoon at ONE Fight Night 26 will end with one of them staring up at the lights.

The Kao Sok Muay Thai and Scrappy MMA representative recently told Sportskeeda MMA:

"Whoever lands first because - we both have knockout power to put each other away. I, however, do think that I'm a little bit stronger though. I feel like he's a little bit smaller so I feel like I will have that advantage there."

ONE Fight Night 26 will occur inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The entire event will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी