"It's a very cool fight for me" - Danial Williams fired up for stylistic clash with Thongpoon

Skilled striker Danial Williams is raring to showcase the extent of his abilities when he shares the circle with rising star Thongpoon PK Saenchai in a strawweight Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 26 on Dec. 6.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the Thai-Australian standout said:

"It's a very cool fight for me to participate in, fight the way I want to fight - meet in the middle sorta thing and let's go."

Highly respected for his granite chin, which complements his devastating stand-up game, Williams faces a daunting task ahead at ONE Fight Night 26 due to Thongpoon's vicious knockout power.

After stunning fans with lightning-quick finishes of Tomorrow Kiatsongrit and Petmongkol Soonkelahuaitom in March and April of 2023, respectively, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym product secured a contract with ONE's main roster in June of that year by eking out a split-decision victory over Yangdam Jitmuangnon.

At ONE Fight Night 19 this past February, he earned his third finish by welcoming Kyrgyz striker Timur Chuikov to ONE with a first-round TKO.

Danial Williams expects Thongpoon showdown to end in knockout

Danial Williams feels that his fight with Thongpoon at ONE Fight Night 26 will end with one of them staring up at the lights.

The Kao Sok Muay Thai and Scrappy MMA representative recently told Sportskeeda MMA:

"Whoever lands first because - we both have knockout power to put each other away. I, however, do think that I'm a little bit stronger though. I feel like he's a little bit smaller so I feel like I will have that advantage there."

ONE Fight Night 26 will occur inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The entire event will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

